SEBRING — Early voting for the General Election had a brisk start Thursday at three locations in Highlands County.
The Highlands County Supervisor of Elections notes that a qualified voter may vote early in person, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Kenilworth Operations Center, the Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers, or the Lake Placid Town Government Center.
Voters were lined up outside the Kenilworth Operations Center to cast their ballots, including Bob Troup, who said he was surprised to see a crowd.
“I hope they are all voting for the same guy I am voting for,” he said.
Tim Roland said he and his wife drove by a couple of times before they stopped to vote.
“It’s been pretty busy every time we came by,” he said. “Now was the time to go for it.”
He said he has been in longer lines to vote, the last time he voted when he was living in Brandon in Hillsborough County. There were a lot of lines up there.
Voters must present a Florida driver license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote.
Early voting will be at the following Highlands County locations:
• Kenilworth Operations Center, 4500 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
• Avon Park City Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.
• Lake Placid Town Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 North, Lake Placid.
Early voting ends Saturday, Oct. 31.
Penny Ogg, Highlands County Supervisor of Elections, advises this is your chance to get it done early and avoid possible lines at the polling places, especially at the larger precincts such as precincts 4, 5, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19 & 25.