SEBRING — Kyleigh Lewis was crowned Little Miss Highlands County at the Highlands County Fair on Feb. 5.
“I am unbelievably proud,” said her father, Aaron Lewis. “She worked super, super hard. It was very important to her.”
“She loved bonding with all the other girls,” said her mother, Jennifer Lewis. “And she loves trying on dresses.”
Sponsored by Brittany Queen with Cut N’ Up Salon, 9-year-old Kyleigh Lewis has many interests, including baking and being a five-year OXA all-star cheerleader. To prepare for the pageant, “I studied the questions, practiced walking, and rehearsed what I was going to say,” she said during her pageant interview question.
“I’m proud to be from Highlands County,” answered Kyleigh Lewis for her last question of the evening, “because it’s just like me, a little bit of country, and a little bit of country club. I enjoy taking care of my animals, and fishing in the pond. I also enjoy riding the golf cart around my neighborhood, and hanging out by the pool. But most of all, I’m proud to be from Highlands County because the people I love the most live right here.”
Fourteen young ladies ages 7 to 9 competed in the pageant. The Top 5 contestants included Blakeley Germaine, Cali Iglesias, Brooklyn Owens, and Ora Brownell. Brooklyn was also chosen by the other contestants to be Miss Congeniality. Kiley Lang was awarded Miss Photogenic.
