TALLAHASSEE — After a circuit judge ruled in his favor, a lobbyist is seeking to force former Florida financial regulator Ronald Rubin to pay the lobbyist’s attorney fees in a long-running legal battle involving Rubin’s ouster.
Lobbyist R. Paul Mitchell last week filed a motion aimed at recouping attorney fees since May 2020. The motion did not specify an amount but described the fees as “substantial.” In a separate filing, Mitchell is seeking $35,519 for expenses such as court reporters and copies.
The motions came about a month after Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper rejected a lawsuit filed by Rubin that alleged tortious interference by Mitchell, defamation and violation of the Florida Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization, or RICO, Act. Rubin blamed Mitchell for helping get him fired in 2019 as commissioner of the Florida Office of Financial Regulation.
Mitchell is seeking to require Rubin to pay attorney fees under the RICO law. He contends Rubin should be responsible for fees since Mitchell offered to settle the case for $5,000 in May 2020.
“Here, after nearly three years of litigation and despite engaging in exhaustive and expensive discovery, plaintiff (Rubin) failed to demonstrate any, let alone a substantial, factual or legal basis for the Florida civil RICO claim he brought against Mitchell,” the motion for attorney fees said.
The motion also said the RICO claim forced Mitchell to “needlessly incur attorney’s fees and costs, not to mention the time, effort and mental energy spent defending this case for three years. In such situations, (a section of state law) clearly states that successful defendants, such as Mitchell, shall be awarded their attorney’s fees and costs.”
Rubin last week appealed Cooper’s ruling to the 1st District Court of Appeal.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Cabinet members fired Rubin in July 2019 after a controversy sparked by an employee lodging a sexual harassment complaint against Rubin. Mitchell initially helped Rubin get the job — but later turned against Rubin and pushed for him to leave the post, according to court documents.
Rubin disputed accusations of sexual harassment and other misconduct and, in the lawsuit, alleged wrongdoing by Mitchell, who had ties to state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Mitchell is a lobbyist with The Southern Group, an influential Tallahassee firm.
The state Financial Services Commission, made up of DeSantis and Cabinet members, hired Rubin in early 2019 after he was nominated by Patronis. Rubin was suspended in May 2019 after an employee filed the complaint about alleged sexual harassment. That prompted an inspector general’s investigation and, ultimately, Rubin’s firing.
Rubin’s attorneys alleged that Mitchell, Patronis and other people “conspired” to get Rubin appointed as commissioner because they “believed they could control” him, according to a document filed this year in the lawsuit.
They alleged, in part, that Mitchell and the others wanted Kim Grippa, whose ex-husband, Tony Grippa, was a Patronis supporter, to be appointed general counsel of the Office of Financial Regulation. Rubin did not hire Kim Grippa, a move that he alleged helped spur efforts by Mitchell to oust him.
But Cooper rejected the allegations in an Aug. 24 judgment.
“Plaintiff contends that Mitchell fabricated the sexual harassment complaints or had knowledge that they were false,” Cooper wrote. “The record does not support the contention.”