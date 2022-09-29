TALLAHASSEE — After a circuit judge ruled in his favor, a lobbyist is seeking to force former Florida financial regulator Ronald Rubin to pay the lobbyist’s attorney fees in a long-running legal battle involving Rubin’s ouster.

Lobbyist R. Paul Mitchell last week filed a motion aimed at recouping attorney fees since May 2020. The motion did not specify an amount but described the fees as “substantial.” In a separate filing, Mitchell is seeking $35,519 for expenses such as court reporters and copies.

