AVON PARK — Soon after Florida Airport Management’s presentation for a 30-year lease of Avon Park Executive Airport, Avon Park resident/business owner Jerry Wise offered his proposal for a five-year lease to operate and maintain the airport.
Wise said the council knows him from operating Ag Flying Service, Inc. from the airport since 2010.
He seeks a 60/40 lease with his firm KAVO Flight Center, LLC receiving 60% of all the hangar rental income and the city getting 40%.
Wise proposes that the terminal building would be manned from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and KAVO would be responsible for renting and collecting funds for all airport rental properties and be responsible for purchase and sales of both JET A and AV gas and provide trained personnel to operate the JET A fuel truck.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said from her point of view, Florida Airport Management was an unsolicited business that came to the City of Avon Park in a weak moment and finally after seven or eight years when the city decides to hire an airport manager, here they are.
“I am favorable towards them only because they are promising the economic development component and they have huge amounts of people behind them to do that and apparently the ex-mayor of Kissimmee knows everybody so he is going to be able to bring everyone here,” she said. “So I am going to hold them to that.”
Sutherland said she was waiting to see what happens with working out an agreement with Florida Airport Management.
What they have going for them is something you don’t have, Sutherland said to Wise, which is a line of credit of millions of dollars.
Wise said that is grant funds.
Sutherland responded, “right,” but it is also on loans that they would be assuming the risk on.
“I am more in favor of leaning toward their services at this point because they sound more promising to me,” she added.
Wise said, “I know I am like David against Goliath here.” The council needs to do its own research on this, he added.
Sutherland said that is what the they are hiring people to do.
Florida Airport Management would be hiring staff for the airport and perhaps Wise would be the perfect person to manage the airport for them, she said.
Sutherland said she wished that Wise would have come forward a year and a half ago with his management proposal.
Wise responded he wasn’t prepared to do it at that time.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said at this time Wise is the only other alternative, from Florida Airport Management, for the management of the airport.