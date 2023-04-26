Award-winning author Mark Barie will present his findings on the mysterious explosion that destroyed the USS Maine and triggered the Spanish American war 125 years ago.
Barie’s most recent novel, “Love and Terror in Havana,” required almost two years of research. According to Barie, an eight-year resident of Sebring, the results were a complete surprise.
“The historians got it wrong. The USS Maine was not destroyed by Spain, or sabotage, or even an accidental fire,” Barie said.
The author will conduct an interactive presentation with his audience.
“I will simply present the evidence and my readers will make the final decision,” Barie said.
The local author has received state, national and international recognition for his writings. He has published four historical romance novels (love and war), and regularly speaks to historical societies, military genealogical groups, and service organizations across the state of Florida.
Barie will speak at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum in Avon Park at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30. The event is sponsored by the Heartland Cultural Alliance. President Gaylin Thomas said light refreshments will be served and admission is free. Attendees, however, are strongly encouraged to arrive early as seating will be limited.
For more information, contact the museum at 863-453-4531, or the author at Markbarie.com.