The Town of Lake Placid has awarded a $1.7 million bid to local company Go Underground Inc. to build a six-inch/eight-inch force main for the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center.
Force mains are pipelines that convey wastewater under pressure from the discharge side of a pump to a discharge point.
The company will also upgrade lift stations along a pipeline that will link the conference center’s wastewater to the town’s sewer system.
The work includes the installation of a master lift station at the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center that will push wastewater from the conference facility about 11,000 linear feet of six-inch, PVC force main to an existing gravity manhole adjacent to the existing Lift Station LS-3 in Lake Placid.
Go Underground beat out two other companies: Stevens and Layton Inc. of Fort Myers, which bid $2.09 million, and Excavation Point LLC, which bid $2.02 million for the work.
The work will be paid for through a state revolving fund (SRF) and a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and other sources.
The award must be contingent upon receiving approval from FDEP and the final execution of the SRF Loan/Grant agreement.