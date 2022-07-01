MARIANNA, Fla. — A quartet of local teams showed out at the state level over the weekend and into the week.
Sebring, Lake Placid and Avon Park Ozone All-Stars along with Avon Park AAA All-Stars represented Highlands County at the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament over the weekend and into Thursday. Sebring Ozone and Avon Park AAA finished their runs with state titles in hand while Avon Park’s Ozone team was the runner-up in its bracket.
Sebring went undefeated in the Division I’s group play set up. All but one game ended in a double-digit victory with the capper being a 13-0 win over Spring Hill for the title. The Blue Streaks have yet to lose a game dating back to the beginning of the district tournament. The highlight of the tournament for them was Ethan Bauder’s walk-off hit against Marianna.
Manager Matt Gose said their success was a product of all the preparation the players put in. The Blue Streaks came in and took care of business. Now, most of these players get to go to their first World Series. This will be Gose’s first appearance at the World Series as a coach and he’s very excited for the opportunity to represent his state with the young men he leads. He even sought advice from past Sebring managers.
Meanwhile, Avon Park AAA suffered its first loss on the second day of the Division II tourney 2-1 against Brooksville. The Red Devils rebounded with a 19-0 win over Sneads and battled out of the elimination bracket for a date with Brooksville. They took the second round, a 3-2 win in Avon Park’s favor on Wednesday. Then they took the grudge match later that day 10-1 for the title.
Lee Elder, this year’s Avon Park manager, went to the World Series as an assistant in 2021. Now, he heads back with a team of his own. And he couldn’t be more thankful for the support his team received from the assistant coaches, parents and community of Avon Park. But above all, he’s happy for the kids who play it.
“They’re very excited,” he said. “They know they get to practice some more and try to get better. The main thing is they just love playing together. They’re happy their season’s not over and they continue to get to play ball together with each other. They’re making great memories that will last forever.”
Lake Placid’s Ozone team fell to Avon Park in the opening rounds of the Division II state tournament. The Green Dragons went on a roll after that as it shellacked Sneads 17-0, East Lakeland 8-0 and Brooksville 14-3 to set up a rematch with the Red Devils. Unfortunately Lake Placid couldn’t get them the second time around as Avon Park came out on top.
Avon Park Ozone made it all the way to the championship round in the Division II bracket without dropping a game. The Red Devils picked up two wins over Lake Placid, scraped by Franklin County and took care of Ridge Manor for a 4-0 record heading into a showdown with Holmes County. Unfortunately, they couldn’t find that mojo again for the fifth and final win that would’ve brought home a state title as Holmes County beat them 6-5 on Wednesday and 7-3 on Thursday for the crown.
Avon Park AAA will travel to Anderson, South Carolina for the Division II Dixie Youth Baseball World Series from July 29 to Aug. 3. Sebring Ozone will head to the Division I Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Lumberton, North Carolina set to take place Aug. 6-11.