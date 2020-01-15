SEBRING — Educators from Highlands and area counties were among the thousands of teachers, parents and students who attended Monday’s education rally at the State Capitol the day before the start of the Legislative session.
The Peace River Basin Service Unit of the Florida Education Association had a charter bus for the trip with 32 educators from Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, and Hendry counties, according to Highlands Teachers Union President Shawna Warren. Also, 12 drove personal vehicles, making a total of 50 from the service unit who attended.
Though teacher pay was discussed, it was not at the top of their concerns, she said. “Students are tested to death; they are a number and that is all they are — that was a huge concern for us.”
Over 50% of school support staff in the state live below the poverty line, Warren said. “That is a huge concern for us.”
Public schools no longer get the PECO (Public Education Capital Outlay) funds; they all go to charter schools, she said. The charter schools are splitting millions of dollars while public schools are doing without.
“More than anything, it was about equitable funding for all public schools, with teacher pay being discussed, but pre-K teachers are not part of the teachers by state definition. We are hoping to get that changed,” Warren said.
“There is a whole litany of issues wrong with public education right now, the number one being that Tallahassee has to get out of our business. Stay in their lane and we will stay in ours,” she said. “We don’t tell them or doctors or lawyers or anyone else how to do their jobs. People have to stop telling us how to do ours.”