For well beyond a half a century, Roxie McMillon has worn many hats – educator, social activist, advisor, mentor, benefactor, leader, community servant – all the while exuding an abundance of energy that makes her wrap circles around most of her contemporaries.

This exuberance and zest for life make this spry 83-year-old appear decades younger. A Florida native and changemaker, McMillon can look back over her decades of service, knowing she has made a difference.

Recommended for you