For well beyond a half a century, Roxie McMillon has worn many hats – educator, social activist, advisor, mentor, benefactor, leader, community servant – all the while exuding an abundance of energy that makes her wrap circles around most of her contemporaries.
This exuberance and zest for life make this spry 83-year-old appear decades younger. A Florida native and changemaker, McMillon can look back over her decades of service, knowing she has made a difference.
Born in 1940 in Fort Pierce, McMillon grew up at a time when the South was in the throes of segregation. The youngest of six children, McMillon was surrounded by individuals who did not have much, but shared what they had, and she managed to complete a two-year program at Edward Waters College Home Economic, before pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in home economic education with a minor in elementary education.
Although her early education and upbringing occurred in Avon Park and Sebring, she spent her middle school years in Fort Myers before returning to Highlands County. A 1957 graduate of E.O. Douglas High School (now the site of the School Board of Highlands County), she grew up in an area she calls “the other side of the tracks.” McMillon relives memories when she says “I remember that your well-being was in jeopardy when you went out, especially at night. The Ku Klux Klan paraded in the Black community in Avon Park, primarily to remind Black folk to stay in their place.”
McMillon recollects some not so fond experiences she had as first drum major when the high school band would travel with the football team on the school bus to away games and back. “Often times, we were stopped by police while in Highlands County, we were called all kinds of names, and we had flashlights shined in our faces to remind us to stay on our side of the tracks.”
“Growing up in the South, we weren’t taught Black history. Our books were passed down (from the white high school). They knew this,” she explained, “so we had to clean up all the graffiti (like racial slurs) before we could use them.” That cleansing of the books and many erasers later, took a day and a half, she recalled. “I didn’t get a new book until I went to college.”
When the band was invited to participate in parades, McMillon sadly recalled, “we had to walk behind the horses.” But in the Christmas parade of 1956, her senior year, enough was enough. She and her classmates refused to participate to take a stance against this injustice. While working on her degree at Florida A & M University, she kept that spirit alive, to make right what is wrong, and found herself demonstrating at Black colleges in the South, at theaters and small shops. She was even arrested, along with hundreds of other students, after protesting in downtown Tallahassee.
She married her college sweetheart, Hardric, with whom she will celebrate her 59th wedding anniversary in June. It was time to say goodbye to Florida in 1964 when she joined her husband in Rochester, N.Y., where she taught school for the next 28 years before returning to Sebring. Continuing her love of education, she went on to pursue a Master of Science in education administration at State University of New York in Brockport, N.Y., all while raising two girls and continuing to work.
Having lived life to its fullest, McMillon has no regrets. She served in numerous leadership roles and capacities, even after returning to Sebring. In 2016, she was the recipient of the Gwen Sanders-Hill Memorial Award, is a Silver life member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, is active with the Democratic Party of Highlands County and the local Democratic Women’s Club, a member of Kappa Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., is a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, was a past member of Golf Hammock Ladies Golf Association, a co-sponsor of fundraisers to benefit the Bud and Donna Somers Good Shepherd Hospice House, and a supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County.
Although her life has been a series of obstacles and challenges that she has met head on, “It’s sad to say I don’t think things are going to change,” McMillon said. “As long as human beings; it’s in their nature, don’t want to give or share, or think they are better than others, or a lot of them think they’re entitled, then we are going to have problems. Despite what I was born into, what I lived through, we persevered. We knew we had to work harder, be smarter and somehow, we would come out on top.”
When McMillon was cautioned about her political and social activism as an 80-year-old African American woman in a conservative state, she confidently replied, “Oh it’s good trouble, I’ll be alright.”
But what motivates her daily is a devout commitment and a strong desire to help people. “My goal in life, what I do now, is make sure I give back to make a difference here in Highlands County,” she said proudly. “This community helped make me and shape me.”
One example of giving back is her role as advisor and mentor with the Duncan Family Scholarship Foundation. “Through the generosity of Bob and Caroline Duncan,” she said, “more than $40,000 has gone to minority youth to help make college a reality.” The sage advice McMillon routinely shares with these students is “to set goals, to focus, to be willing to sacrifice and to work hard in order to achieve your goal. And when that goal is reached, make sure you give back.”
And one can bet McMillon would not mind if people all tore that page out of her playbook. One can only hope that good trouble finds her and she continues to make a difference. After all, it is “what made me become the person that I am today.”