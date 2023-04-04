SEBRING — Heads of local law enforcement said they support the Second Amendment, and training.
They said this while a bill made its way through the Legislature intended to remove the permit requirement for concealed carry. It has now passed both houses and will go to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.
Thursday’s vote comes just three days after six were killed at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee — three of them children, all 9.
The attacker, reports have stated, purchased seven guns legally, used three of them that day and had kept them all concealed at home, despite being treated for mental issues.
Sebring’s mass shooting was four years ago, where the assailant purchased a gun, legally, from a local shop. He pleaded guilty last month and now stands ready for sentencing.
Sebring Police have also seen cases of disputes and home protection that have involved guns. Police Chief Karl Hoglund said he fully supports people exercising their constitutional rights.
“That said, a significant responsibility comes with exercising those rights in a prudent and responsible manner,” Hoglund said. “Let’s face it, just because you can do something doesn’t mean you always should.”
Every situation has different circumstances, and each person should consider their own strengths and weaknesses, he said, and whether or not they can or should use deadly force.
“Put simply, everyone should ask themselves if they have the knowledge, skills, and abilities to use the weapon they may be carrying,” Hoglund said. “Are their personal limitations going to place others in more danger by having a gun? Are they proficient with it? Are they (and their families) prepared to endure the repercussions of having been involved in a deadly force situation? What if they shoot the right person for the wrong reasons, or the wrong person altogether?”
Sheriff Paul Blackman, whose deputies provide the majority of school resource officers in the county, also supports people’s right to bear firearms, under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
That includes the right of every law-abiding citizen to defend themselves and their loved ones when they need to, Blackman said.
The Florida Sheriffs Association supports the constitutional carry measure, and Blackman said he looks forward to working with the FSA, the Florida Legislature, and DeSantis on this issue.
“As with any new law, this would require us to make adjustments in the way we operate, but should this law be passed, we will make those adjustments and continue to work non-stop to ensure that we keep Highlands County safe.”