SEBRING — For the sixth time in five years, the South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) was one of a few chapters around the nation awarded the MOAA Foundation grant in the amount of $4,000. The grant looks at a range of local economic conditions as well as the impact of COVID in the community.
The chapter will donate the funds to support the Veterans Assistance Fund through the Highlands County Veterans Council, as it has done in past years. This fund provides food and financial assistance to needy veterans in the community. With this year’s grant, the chapter has provided a total of nearly $34,000 to the Veterans Council over the last five years.
“Through the MOAA Foundation Community Outreach Grant program, MOAA, one of the most respected voices speaking on behalf of military and veteran families nationwide, can rely on its robust network of nearly 400 state councils and local chapters in all 50 states to help direct donor contributions where they will do the most good,” said Amanda Centers, MOAA vice president of Development.
“Helping our fellow veterans in need is all about taking care of our own and leaving no veteran behind,” said retired USAF Colonel Robert Brooks, local chapter president. “The first five iterations of the program proved invaluable, and we are pleased to continue our support and assistance.”
As an active member of the Veterans Council, the local MOAA chapter plays an integral role in the operation of the assistance fund.
MOAA is an independent, nonprofit organization of retired, active and former military officers of the uniformed services, including the National Guard and Reserve, with over 350,000 members worldwide. As the nation’s largest veterans’ group of military officers and their families, MOAA operates exclusively for the benefit of our nation, uniformed service personnel, their families and survivors.
There are nearly 400 MOAA chapters at the local level, representing the eight uniformed services: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, U.S. Public Health Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
MOAA membership is open to any person who holds or has ever held a warrant or commission in any of the eight uniformed services. Surviving spouses of deceased members are also eligible for membership. For information on the local MOAA chapter, call Brooks at 863-381-4176.