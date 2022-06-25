Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 88F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.