The Highlands County NAACP will be hosting its 12th Annual Freedom Fund Gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 with cocktail hour followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. This event will be held at Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Two award ceremonies will take place during the Freedom Fund Gala: the Gwen Sanders-Hill Award and the Frances Jean Summers Scholarships Award.
Each year, the Gwen Sanders-Hill Award is given to a Highlands County resident in recognition of their outstanding service to our community. The award is named after Gwen Sanders-Hill, who during her lifetime devoted more than 34 years to teaching in the Highlands County school system. Sanders-Hill also served her community through three terms on the Avon Park City Council, as well as The School Board of Highlands County. A member of many civic organizations, Sanders-Hill earned many awards for her service to our community.
The 2022 Gwen Sanders-Hill Award recipient was Ada McGowan, a strong community advocate who has spearheaded various Washington Heights celebrations including Martin Luther King, Juneteenth, community picnics, backpack giveaways, and Veterans Memorial events. This year it was decided to select two Gwen Sanders-Hill recipients who will be announced the night of the Freedom Fund Gala.
The Frances Jean Summers Scholarship is awarded to Highlands County high school graduates who have submitted an essay and maintained a 3.0 GPA. The scholarship is named after Frances Jean Summers, a local prominent community leader, who saw the need within her community, and created a scholarship fund for local high school graduates using her own resources. The Highlands County NAACP honors her memory by continuing to sponsor the scholarship. Recipients of the scholarship may use the funds to attend any college, university, or trade school of their choosing.
The Highlands County NAACP has historically awarded three local graduates with the Frances Jean Summers Scholarship. Frances Jean Summers Scholarship is awarded to Avon Park High School students Illeona Miller, Janelle Hamilton, and Lewis Drummond; and Sebring High School student Lauren Heeren. These graduates are exemplary students and members of their communities. The Highlands County NAACP congratulates them on their many accomplishments.
Members of the community are invited to attend the 12th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Gala and Awards Ceremony. This black-tie affair will include music provided by DJ Bush.
The Highlands County NAACP Freedom Fund Gala is the main fundraiser for the Frances Jean Summers Scholarship. Tickets are available for $75 per person, or $550 for a table.
To purchase tickets or make a tax-deductible donation, contact Pat Henderson at 863-632-4186. In addition, tickets can be purchased on EventBrite. Ticket sales close Aug. 26.