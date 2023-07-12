The Highlands County NAACP will be hosting its 12th Annual Freedom Fund Gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 with cocktail hour followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. This event will be held at Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Two award ceremonies will take place during the Freedom Fund Gala: the Gwen Sanders-Hill Award and the Frances Jean Summers Scholarships Award.

Each year, the Gwen Sanders-Hill Award is given to a Highlands County resident in recognition of their outstanding service to our community. The award is named after Gwen Sanders-Hill, who during her lifetime devoted more than 34 years to teaching in the Highlands County school system. Sanders-Hill also served her community through three terms on the Avon Park City Council, as well as The School Board of Highlands County. A member of many civic organizations, Sanders-Hill earned many awards for her service to our community.

