Local officials, residents to mark day of prayer

SEBRING — Highlands County court officials, clerk of the court employees, and Highlands County Sheriff’s officials and community will gather on the courthouse lawn at 11 a.m. today for National Day of Prayer services.
The tradition, started by President Harry S. Truman in 1952, asked Americans “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” Each American president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.
Here is a schedule for Thursday’s ceremony, to be held under the large oak trees on the courthouse lawn at 430 S. Commerce Ave.:
- Presentation of colors, Highlands County Sheriff’s Color Guard
- Invocation by Eric Zwayer, Highlands County Tax Collector
- Pledge of Allegiance, Karen Healy, Highlands County Supervisor of Elections
- National anthem, Walker Memorial Academy Fire and Steel Band, Leonard Cann
- Welcome and introduction, Jerome Kaszubowski, Highlands County Clerk of the Court
- Song, by Joe Lewis
- Remarks and prayer, Pastor Aaron Jahjah, Union Church
- Music,by Walker Memorial Academy Choir, Leonard Cann
- Remarks and prayer, Dr. Eugene Bengston
- Group Song, “God Bless America”
- Benediction, Kevin Roberts, Highlands County Commissioner, District 1
- Retire Colors, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard
Following the 11 a.m ceremony, the participants will move on to the Kiwanis National Day of Prayer Luncheon at noon.
Jim Polatty, president of the Kiwanis Club will begin with opening remarks, followed by presenting sponsor Jason Dunkel, president/CEO of AdventHealth Sebring and an invocation by Rev. David Juliano, First Church of Sebring.
Following the 12:15 p.m. national anthem and pledge of allegiance, the Kiwanis will serve a buffet lunch.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman will give the luncheon address, Polatty said.
Lead-In Prayer from Rev. Robert Shannon, Wings of Faith Christian Worship Center, and Rev. Dustin Wood, Grace Bible Church, will also offer prayers and Sebring High School Show Choir, under the direction of Christi Hagen, will sing “Amazing Grace” and “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You.”