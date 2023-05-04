Local officials, residents to mark day of prayer

Joe Lewis leads the crowd in singing ‘God Bless America’ at the 2022 National Day of Prayer.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — Highlands County court officials, clerk of the court employees, and Highlands County Sheriff’s officials and community will gather on the courthouse lawn at 11 a.m. today for National Day of Prayer services.

The tradition, started by President Harry S. Truman in 1952, asked Americans “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” Each American president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

Recommended for you