Two local residents were sentenced last week to prison, according to The United States Department of Justice.
Billy Joe Gann Jr., 32, of Sebring, has been sentenced to 420 months in federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 6:07 am
Court records show that in June of 2021, Gann began chatting online with a person whom he believed to be a woman living with her young daughter in Wisconsin. During the chats, Gann sent images and a video of a 7-year-old in lascivious poses and discussed his role in the girl’s sexual molestation. Gann encouraged the woman he believed to be a Wisconsin mother, and like-minded predator, to get her 14-year-old daughter drunk and sexually assault her after she was passed out.
Law enforcement officers arrested Gann soon after that chat.
U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg imposed the sentence on Oct. 3 in West Palm Beach.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about the Project Safe Childhood initiative and for information regarding Internet safety, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.
FBI Miami investigated the case with assistance from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Special Victims Unit.
Also sentenced on Oct. 3 was Doyle Van Roan, 64. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham to 120 months in prison for drug trafficking. Roan previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to reports, on Feb. 19, 2021, law enforcement officers seized from Roan’s home approximately 65 grams of methamphetamine, packaged in three separate bags, two of which were marked as “1/2”. They also seized several smaller bags of methamphetamine, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia. At the time, Roan was on Alabama state probation for manufacturing methamphetamine.
As part of his guilty plea in this case, Roan admitted that all of the methamphetamine was his and that he sold it from his Avon Park home.
DEA Miami and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.
