SEBRING — Keith Addis has been entertaining children with imaginative, clever, warm and funny stories for more than 30 years. He’s told them locally to the delight of children at the Highlands County Boys and Girls Clubs, Highlands Hammock State Park, birthday parties, and other venues.
Last year, he decided to have some of them transcribed and to publish them. The result is "Jamie Tales, Volume 1," in print since October 2021, and "Jamie Tales, Volume 2," which will be in print later this month.
Jamie was Addis’ and his wife Debbie’s son to whom the books are also dedicated. Their son passed away in an ATV accident in 2006 at the age of 14. “I first began storytelling the day Jamie asked me to tell him a story about a catfish,” Addis said.
The two volumes include 41 of Addis’ favorite and most popular stories. The stories deal with all kinds of subjects. Here’s a few examples:
Crystal feels useless because she is handicapped. Her friend builds her a special wheelchair. It has jet propulsion, an arm that can be thrust forward to reveal a boxing glove on the end, and a very strong rope attached to the back.
Crystal encounters a would-be robber. She blocks his escape with her wheelchair, punches him unconscious, ties him to the back of the chair, and drives full speed to the sheriff’s office, feeling the power of her good deed all the way.
Then there’s the story of Shorty who wants to work for his town’s fire and rescue department. He’s only 3 feet, 6 inches tall, so he can’t meet the qualifications. An earthquake strikes the town. Because he’s so small, Shorty can squeeze into tight spaces, and he saves three people. The fire department changes its qualifications and hires him.
There’s also a story in which kids rather than adults are left to run a town. The kids change the name of the town from Pleasure to Freedomville, because without adults, the town has no rules.
The kids don’t have to go to bed at a certain time, they can forego vegetables, and they can eat sweets anytime. They turn the police cars into bumper cars, the fire station into a water park, and the school into a skateboard park.
At first, it’s really cool. Then one child develops problems with his teeth but there is no dentist. Another suffers from malnutrition, but there is no doctor. The police cars get dents, the fire hoses get leaks, the school building gets gashes, and the sidewalks get cracks, but adults who can repair them are nowhere to be found. Besides those problems, the kids begin to miss their parents.
Then one morning the kids wake up to the sound of their parents telling them to get up, get dressed and get ready for school. Suddenly, the kids don’t mind the rules anymore, and they change the name of the town from Freedomville back to Pleasure.
Copies of "Jamie Tales," Volumes 1 and 2, are available locally for $15 each from Jamie Tales Productions, 863-260-3817 or by e-mailing kaddis1@triad.rr.com. There is an additional charge for shipping.