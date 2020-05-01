TALLAHASSEE — Tallahassee Community College will recognize more than 3,000 candidates for graduation during the college’s annual Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 2. The graduating Class of 2020 will be awarded their degrees during the ceremony. The following local students are set to earn their degrees:
Hailey West, of Lake Placid; Destini Henry and Alex Palosky, both of Sebring, and Marly Chance, Karina Jones and Hope Wisener, all of Okeechobee.
TCC would like to congratulate all graduating seniors. Although, the annual commencement ceremony is not possible this year, the college is proud of the students’ achievements.
TCC President Jim Murdaugh shares his congratulations to the graduating students as they conclude their TCC education. At commencement, Tallahassee Community College will honor students who have either earned their degree or are eligible to graduate during that calendar year.