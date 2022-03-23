SEBRING — The developer planning to build an apartment community on the southern portion of the old Kenilworth Golf Course property seeks to move the initial construction area further away from an existing mobile home park.
The proposed apartment community will be on the agendas in April for both the Planning and Zoning Board and City Council, said City Administrator Scott Noethlich.
It is approximately a 500-unit apartment complex and it is the same concept that was presented to the City Council in October, he said. Sebring builder Mark Gose and developer Alexander Forkosh spoke to the City Council at that time about the project.
Forkosh said he first came to Sebring in 2004 and tried to proceed with the project a couple of times, but the market was not ready. Now is the perfect time to do it as the town needs apartments, he told council members.
There is currently a development agreement on 9.9 acres of the property with density of 24 units per acre.
In the initial plans, the first phase of the development was slated for the property that is north of the Francis 2 mobile home park just north of Paradise Path and the western part of Rose Road.
Neothlich said the developer is looking to build on the property, but they actually moved it a little bit. They moved it north and a littler further away from the Francis 2 mobile home park.
They will have to go through the whole planning and zoning process and do a comprehensive plan amendment. It will be a planned development, he said. So it will be fairly structured.
“Hopefully we will have elevations for council to see as well, but it will have to go through the entire future land use/zoning change process, because they are locating elsewhere on the property and not where they previously had approval for an apartment complex,” Noethlich said.
That old Kenilworth Golf Course property, other than the 9.9 acres in the original proposal, has never been rezoned in the city so it has to go through the whole process, he said.
At the October council meeting, Forkosh said, initially they will build the clubhouse and two, three or four buildings and start renting them. If all goes well, they will then build all of the buildings within a year if there are enough people to rent them.
Gose noted that the conceptual site plan shows the architect from Port Charlotte created little villages inside the apartment complex. It will not be huge walls that one sees in a lot of places. This is where the landscape architect is involved, also, to create that “quaint little neighborhood feel.”
At the October meeting, council unanimously approved the conceptual plan for the apartment development.