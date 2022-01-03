SEBRING — The Firemen’s Field Water Plant’s elevated water storage tank will have its exterior repainted, but there will be no redo of the existing logo because it is cost prohibitive.
At a recent City Council meeting, Utilities Director Bob Boggus said the recoating of the exterior of the Firemen’s Field water tank was included in this year’s budget.
The interior of the tank was recoated about two years ago, he noted. Now it is time to paint the outside of this tank, that they have to keep, because there is no room to build a ground storage tank with high service pumps so they can’t go the route they have done at some of the other water plants.
The complicating issue is the logo that is painted on the tank — “Firemen’s Memorial Field” with a Sebring Blue Streaks “S” with lightning bolt, Boggus said.
“It is my understanding that the Firemen’s Association paid for it initially, but the prices have gone up to where I think they were a little bit apprehensive,” he said. At this point they are not will to pay for the repainting of the logo.
The lowest quote for the tank repainting was $44,000 from Sothern Corrosion, which quoted an additional $5,415 to repaint the existing logo, Boggus said. That was the lowest quote for the logo. Some of the companies wanted more than $7,000 to do it.
“Do we pay for it ourselves or just paint over it and not worry about it?” he asked the Council.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said the City should paint over it and not worry about it.
Councilman Mark Stewart agreed.
Carlisle added just paint the thing.
“We just went over the [utility] rate increase and people are concerned about that, but this is one of the things we have to do. We have to maintain all this stuff and that is one reason we were looking at a rate increase. But, I am not willing to spend $5,400 just to paint Sebring and a logo. That is where we have to be frugal in spending our money.”
Mayor John Shoop noted that the Firemen are a nonprofit organization so for them to put up $5,400 ... when they give their money back to the community.
Councilman Tom Dettman said, “Times are tough right now.”
Councilman Roland Bishop said he lived here for 38 years and if someone asked him what was on the side of the tank, he couldn’t tell them, before this meeting.
Council voted unanimously to repaint the tank’s exterior and not to redo the logo.