SEBRING — In her latest monthly update, Highlands Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore spoke of the many challenges to reopen schools amid the pandemic and noted there have been some positive cases, but the district is on its way to returning to normal.
Longshore noted before that last School board meeting, she was sworn in for her second term as superintendent of Highlands County Schools.
When Florida schools were tapped with reopening for face-to-face instruction this fall she knew there would be challenges and there certainly were, she said. Despite unprecedented events, she could confidently say she would not have wanted to face these challenges in any other community.
Although things look a bit different, they are well on the way to returning to normal, Longshore said.
“We have had some positive cases in our schools and to make sure we keep the community informed, we daily update the COVID-19 Dashboard located on our School Board of Highlands County website,” she said.
“Our numbers are low due to the amazing response of our students and staff,” Longshore said.
Woodlawn Elementary Principal Jon Spencer provided comments in the update on the efforts to reopen schools.
The return to face-to-face posed some unique challenges for staff, families and students, but at the end of the day they still do it the “Woodlawn way,” he said. Teachers are adaptable; Students are adaptable; We figure it out; We go to work; We get the job done.”
Longshore noted that the district’s sports teams started practicing and competing in September and the cheer squads are also going strong. Cocurricular activities such as band and chorus are again allowing students to showcase their amazing talent.
“I have had the chance to visit each campus and I have made it to several extra curricular events throughout the district so I know I am not alone in my excitement to see school returning to normal,” she said.
The reopening of schools like the reopening of communities is set in stages, the first priority was to provide strong academic instruction safely to students to minimize any learning gaps created by this spring’s nationwide school closure, Longshore said.
Then the focus was moved to sports and extracurricular activities so students have the opportunity to participate in events that make the school experience so enriching, she said.
“As we move forward we will examine other school aspects that have been limited due to the pandemic,” Longshore said. “We will continue to add school-related activates and expand on current activities when it is safe to do so.”
“It is such an honor to serve as superintendent of schools,” she said. “As I begin my second term I am confident no matter the challenges we face, we continue to provide quality education to the children of Highlands County.”