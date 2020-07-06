SEBRING — In her weekly update, Superintendent Brenda Longshore provided an overview of the educational options parents can choose for their children for the 2020-21 school year, along with some of the health safety measures for those who opt for face-to-face instruction at school.
To ensure a healthy start to the school year, which starts Aug. 11, the district has allocated resources and added hours to the work day of the custodial staff to allow for daily deep cleaning of schools,” Longshore said.
“We are also collaborating with our local health department officials to provide guidance on best practices for creating and maintaining a safe and healthy learning and work environment for students and staff,” she said.
Longshore said the clear and consistent message from parents is they want educational options for their children.
“With direction from the governor’s plan for reopening schools and input from the community and parents, we have what we now feel is the best road map for moving forward,” she said. The plan has been released this week so parents are aware of their options and so that families and staff can make their plans for fall.
In the first option, students in elementary, middle and high school return to school campuses for face-to-face instruction in the traditional model, Longshore said. While this option provides a return to the regular school structure, there will be major differences in the day.
Students will have their temperatures taken before the start of each school day — either before they board their school bus or when they arrive at school. Parents of elementary students should remain at the bus stop until their children are cleared to board the bus.
Any child with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to attend to school, Longshore said. Staff and visitors will also have their temperatures checked as they enter the campus.
Social distancing will be maintained whenever feasible and they welcome, but do not require, the wearing of masks throughout the day, she said. There will be deep cleaning each day and high contact areas will be sanitized throughout the day.
The second option is a return to school in a full-time remote online learning model. This option is open to elementary and middle school students. Students will receive virtual instruction from a school-based Highlands County teacher during daily scheduled times.
This model closely resembles the regular school day with classes beginning and ending at designated times, Longshore said. Chromebooks will be provided to all students participating in this model and ongoing technical support will be provided.
The third option, which is open to elementary, middle and high school students, is Highlands Virtual School, an entirely online Highlands County School with classes taught by highly qualified Highlands County instructors.
With this model students have the flexibility to work at their own pace and on a schedule best fitting for their family’s needs, however the teachers are just a call or email away, Longshore noted. Chromebooks will be provide to all students choosing this model along with ongoing technical support.
To prepare for resource and staff allocations the district needs help from parents, she said.
“We have launched a website with more details about these three educational models,” Longshore said. “I am asking parents to thoroughly review their options and choose the one that best meets the needs of their child.”
The selection process is a simple online form on the School Board of Highlands County’s website, she said. Parents will make a selection for each child they have enrolled in school.
To help the district plan accordingly, they are asking that the choices be made by July 10, Longshore said. Bus registration forms are also online and are available to access now.
“I will keep the community updated on our progress as we move forward,” she said. “As communities across the nation, we know the critical role that schools play in providing a strong education to children as well as allowing parents and caregivers to maintain their place in the workforce.
“By working together we will be ready to welcome students through our doors on Aug. 11.”