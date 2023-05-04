Highlands County School Superintendent Brenda Longshore has recommended Avon Park High School Assistant Principal Hilary Hathaway to fill the principal position at Lake Placid Middle School.
The opening at LPMS was due to Longshore’s recommendation of the transfer of Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson to Hill-Gustat Middle School and the transfer of Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million to Lake Placid Middle.
Longshore said when Ward was asked to transfer he recommended that Johnson transfer with him.
Hathaway is a 1997 graduate of Lake Placid High School, and attended school in Lake Placid from kindergarten through high school graduation, according to a District press release.
Hathaway shared, “I am so excited about returning to Lake Placid and being part of the One Dragon family once again. I am a third-generation resident, born and raised in Lake Placid, and a proud graduate of Lake Placid High School.
“I am currently raising a fourth-generation of Green Dragons and gearing up for the high school graduation of my youngest in just a few short week,” she added.
Hathaway went on to share that she looks forward to her new role providing an opportunity to give back to her hometown, adding, “My husband and I own and operate a small family business and do our very best to give back to this community in any way possible.
“I am so very excited to return to my Green Dragon roots and help support the teachers, students and families of Lake Placid Middle.”
Million is also a graduate of LPHS, attended Lake Placid schools growing up, as did his three sons. He shared, “I am excited to return to Lake Placid and work with so many wonderful individuals at LPMS.”
He added, “I started my career in education at LPMS many, many years ago. It is exciting to return and be able to continue to create a fantastic place to learn for the students of Lake Placid.”
Longshore stated, “Mrs. Hathaway and Mr. Million, both Lake Placid graduates, have each served our district very successfully in various roles in different schools across our county. I look forward to the continued progress at Lake Placid Middle School with the return of these two home-grown educational leaders.
“Having a diversity of experiences in a variety of settings greatly lends itself to successful leadership, and to meeting the needs of all children.”