Jon Million and Hiliary Hathaway

Jon Million and Hilary Hathaway have been recommended by Highlands County School Superintendent Brenda Longshore to transfer to the positions of assistant principal and principal of Lake Placid Middle School, respectfully.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Highlands County School Superintendent Brenda Longshore has recommended Avon Park High School Assistant Principal Hilary Hathaway to fill the principal position at Lake Placid Middle School.

The opening at LPMS was due to Longshore’s recommendation of the transfer of Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson to Hill-Gustat Middle School and the transfer of Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million to Lake Placid Middle.

