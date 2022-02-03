SEBRING — Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore recently provided an update on the the half-cent school sales tax, graduation rates and progress of the district’s strategic plan.
These topics always seem to generate interest in the community, she said.
In 2016, Highlands County voters approved a half-cent capital outlay surtax. Funds received from this tax may only be used for items specified by Florida Statute, Longshore noted. An advisory committee comprised of community members oversees expenditures.
Since its approval, the half-cent sales tax has generated more than $30 million in funding to support students, she said. Among the items made possible by these funds are computers for students and educational software, which helped insure that Highlands County students were ready for the shift to virtual learning when the pandemic closed schools across the nation in 2020.
Schools have put tremendous effort into campus hardening measures to ensure a safe environment in recent years, Longshore noted. The half-cent sales tax revenue has also provided the means to add security cameras and equipment to each campus and install fences and gates so school sites have a single monitored point of entry.
Other items afforded by the half-cent sales tax are air conditioning projects, roof projects, covered outdoor walkways for students, classroom furniture, student workstations, cafeteria tables, upgraded phone systems and fire alarms.
“Each year we eagerly await the release of high school graduation rates, calculated on the percentage of students who graduate with a high school diploma in four years,” Longshore said. Unfortunately, if a student falls behind and graduates late, whether by a semester or a year, they do not count at the federal and state rate.
The graduation rate for Highlands County increased to 84.4% in 2021. Avon Park High’s rate grows to 88.2%. Lake Placid High improved to 89.5% and Sebring High increased to 86% from the previous year, she said.
There was a decrease in the graduation rate at Highlands Virtual School, but it is attributed to the tremendous influx of students at the beginning of the pandemic when student enrollment soared from 80 in 2019 to more than 1,800 in August 2020.
The district’s strategic plan has been discussed in a previous update, Longshore said, which currently covers 2018 to 2022. This intensive focused process is based on data and input from various sources.
“We are beginning the new cycle of planning involving school staff, district office staff, School Board members, community members, students and parents,” she said.
Within the plan are systems for identifying strengths and areas for growth, creating strategies, measuring progress and reporting results, Longshore said.