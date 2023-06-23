EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information on Champion for Children Foundation and its people, check out the special section inside today’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun.
When a client fills out an application for assistance with Champion for Children Foundation, it goes in front of Family Support Specialist Tracey Thomas. She calls the client to discuss the circumstances in the household. She then takes them through a thorough document checklist to verify address, guardianship, income, government assistance and other areas.
With the completed packet of the application and all required documents in hand, Thomas calls the client again. Together they go over monthly expenses compared to their income, to make sure the client is able to sustain if Champion for Children helps them. “If they can’t, I refer them to CareerSource to maybe get help looking for a job,” Thomas explained. “Why CareerSource? Because CareerSource partners with the Early Learning Coalition to provide childcare for parents while they’re looking for a job as well as after they get a job . . . We want to give them resources to hopefully gain sustainability. That’s what we’re all about, more or less.”
Programs can help pay rent, utility bills, food expenses and travel expenses. As an example, if the request is for assistance for travel to and from medical appointments, a letter from the doctor’s office with appointment times is required, as well as the office address and the client’s home address. Then mileage is calculated and gift cards can be issued.
Typically, Champion for Children helps families once every 12 months, with up to $500 at a time. Usually, they don’t go over a $1,000 in total assistance for the lifetime of their request.
“However, there are always extenuating circumstances,” Thomas said. “That’s why I take their application and I call them to find out what exactly they’re going through, what’s going on in the house. For example, if it’s a family that is going through cancer, we help them throughout the whole journey. Especially if it’s a child battling cancer.”
Champion for Children works to prevent child abuse and neglect. “How we do that is by building up the parents as well,” Thomas said. “Because if the parents are self-sufficient and stable, then they hopefully can provide a better environment for their children.”