Champion for Children Foundation

Champion for Children Foundation office at 419 E. Center Ave. in Sebring.

 SHARON WEATHERHEAD/CORRESPONDENT

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information on Champion for Children Foundation and its people, check out the special section inside today’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun.

When a client fills out an application for assistance with Champion for Children Foundation, it goes in front of Family Support Specialist Tracey Thomas. She calls the client to discuss the circumstances in the household. She then takes them through a thorough document checklist to verify address, guardianship, income, government assistance and other areas.

Recommended for you