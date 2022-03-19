SEBRING — On Tuesday, a new set of changes for the 70th Twelve Hours of Sebring went under way. General Manager Wayne Estes began the day in search of parking passes for his team, also a quick grab of an early lunch before the hectic schedule of the tasks ahead. The main event, the opening of the gates for fans in their vehicles.
This year the track opened for guest camping on the green, the non-reserved attendee areas off the track, on Tuesday instead of the Wednesday opening of past events. The changes are mainly due to an updated scan entry system where passes are scanned at the gate instead of the usual ticket system.
Before the gates opened, Estes made sure to meet with long-time fan of the races, Ricky Raducha. Raducha, a disabled adult, in his accessible van engineered for his mobility, picks up Estes. Out of schedule, Estes began to give Raducha a tour of the newly changed wheelchair accessible areas built in time for this race. Raducha, who attended his first race in Sebring in 1985, has talked with Estes over the years to help perfect the accessible areas.
“Ricky came over here several weeks ago to show him what we are planning on doing. We fine tuned some things after he got here, then we tried out the ramp. I consider him a consultant on the project,” Estes said.
To drive to the areas, Raducha was able to drive his van briefly on the race track to get to the three main areas constructed for easy access for disabled fans. Each accessible platform area is strategically located with striking views of the race from some of the most important turns.
“The wheelchair accessible platforms are located on turn 17 drivers left, turn 6 drivers left, turn 3 drivers right,” Estes said.
He also explained the new parking and level floors made for vehicles engineered for wheelchairs.
Raducha drops off Estes with only minutes for the opening of the gates. Now open, Estes walks along the line of fans in their RVs and cars. He takes a few hours out of his schedule to meet and greet the fans, something he makes sure to do every year since his tenure as general manager of Sebring International Raceway.
With the 70th Twelve Hours of Sebring under way, Estes keeps up the tradition and the heart of the race. He understands the importance of the history and how the race fan culture is at the heart of this event. His care in meeting with the fans, ensuring that each fan has a safe and wonderful experience at the event is a part of why this race is beloved amongst the community.
With Estes and his team “looking out for the fans,” the rich racing history of the Twelve Hours of Sebring continues its unique place amongst the racing world.