SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners stand to oversee a $164.6 million budget this year.
They can only directly control $24.4 million of it. That’s because the vast majority of the budget either belongs to constitutional officers or to mandates that the county must pay to maintain the local government and infrastructure.
Even with that, however, Highlands County may have enough money coming in this year from increased property values. In that case, the county could cut the millage rate, even if just by one-fourth of a mil, for the first time in eight years.
“That’s our goal,” said David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget. “Again, that’s going to take some work on everybody’s side.”
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, who has pushed to drop the millage rate since her election in 2018, asked if it were possible to take 0.55 mils off the 8.55-mil rate. Nitz said that would cut the budget by $3.5 million, which he and department heads would find hard to make up.
One thing commissioners don’t want to do is use fund balance, the remaining unspent funds in the budget, to shore it up. Right now, the county stands to have 4.1 months of operating expenses, over the commission’s self-imposed minimum of 3.5 months, and well above auditors’ recommendations of three months.
Nitz suggested the commission, with good financial strategy, could work that millage rate down by degrees over the course of two to three years. He and other commissioners pointed to inflation, fuel costs and the need to maintain infrastructure as challenges that will need strong revenue.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac stated that the Consumer Price Index for June, as reported in national news on Monday, could top the 8.6% rate for annual inflation recorded in May.
Reports also stated that the core index, which excludes the volatile — but necessary — energy and food costs, could be less at 5.7%. compared to 6% a month ago. Even with an expected $6 million increase in property tax revenue, inflation will eat away at that, he said.
“We still have to keep our county running,” Kirouac said.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts noted that the county would not feel as much of the pinch on fuel costs as the average consumer. For example, he said, he saw his first $60 gasoline charge at a pump over the weekend, so much so that he photographed it and showed it to his wife when he returned home.
Roberts noted that he only had to put two-thirds to three-fourths of a tank into his car, which is not a big truck that needs lots of fuel.
It’s a tough time to even talk about a millage cut, he said.
However, the General Fund for 2022-23 would get an estimated $82.9 million in revenue, Nitz said, with an 11% increase in property taxes, a 24.4% increase from state revenue sharing, an increase of 11.2% from the half-cent sales tax, an increase of 19.46% from grants and a drop in other forms of revenue by 2.61%.
Expenses on the General Fund look to be $85.4 million, Nitz said, with board departments needing a 9.35% increase and constitutional officers needing an 8.92% increase.
Out of that $85.4 million, the board will use $33.9 million, and will put $4.4 million to law enforcement infrastructure. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will use $35.4 million, the Clerk of Courts and Comptroller will use $4.59 million, the Property Appraiser’s Office will use $3.56 million, the Tax Collector — with a budget not yet submitted — is estimated to need $2.1 million, and the Supervisor of Elections will use $1.43 million.
Out of its $33.9 million, the board has to pay $6.6 million in mandates, will transfer $1.5 million to other funds, and will pay $880,081 to outside agencies and $481,500 into a reserve for contingency, leaving $24.4 million.
“That’s it,” Nitz said. “All that you have control over is the $24.4 million you see there.”