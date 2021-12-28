SEBRING — The Lottie Shannon Event Park is nearly complete and has already served as a gathering place for the Washington Heights community.
In July, Billy Shannon and the HELP Organization had recently purchased the property at 758 Lemon Ave. with a focus to beautify and develop it for community events.
HELP – Help Every Living Person – is a non-profit organization with a purpose of being a team player in the community through community outreach in Washington Heights.
“The vision from God was to get the property and turn it into an event park for church and community use,” Shannon said recently.
It is almost complete, he said, with plans to have a chain-link fence erected around the property to secure it in the evening and nighttime hours.
Shannon noted he has some supporters, but is looking for more help in paying for the fence, which a fence company quoted would cost about $4,700.
“What we are trying to do with this park – we want it to be a vehicle to assist people, families, community organizations, church organizations, youth outreach also and collaborate with law enforcement to work toward one common cause,” Shannon said. “That is what we are doing with this land.”
Shannon grew up at 432 Lemon Ave. in a one-bedroom house not far from the event park.
Shannon remembers, back then, up and down the street there were many Black-owned businesses that served the community, but also provided the youth with an example of what they could do when they grew up.
But, now, youth coming out of their houses only see darkness up and down Martin Luther King Boulevard so they don’t have any hope and can’t envision a prosperous future for themselves.
The event park is named after Shannon’s mother, Lottie, who, as a single parent, raised eight children. She passed away at the age of 56 from leukemia.
“I thought it would be awesome to put something in my mother’s name to remember her by,” Shannon said.
The first event at the park was held a few weeks ago with an organization doing a community feeding that served about 150 people over about five or six hours, Shannon noted. There was music and dancing.
“This has showed me that this is showing the other side of Martin Luther King [Boulevard] and Lemon [Street] ... that they can come together and enjoy themselves without weapons of destruction,” he said. “They need to put down their weapons of destruction and pick up the weapon of salvation – that’s love.”
Shannon credits his wife, Faye, with giving him the push to get the event park done with support from the community, the Community Redevelopment Agency, the City of Sebring and businesses and individuals.
Shannon plans to hold a “blessing of the land,” but has not yet set a date.
To donate toward the fence project or assist the HELP Organization, contact Shannon at 863-451-1190 or by mail: Billy Shannon/HELP Organization, P.O. Box 4414, Sebring, FL 33871.