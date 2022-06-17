SEBRING — Community members, the Shannon family and other guests attended the dedication of the Lottie Shannon Event Park midday Thursday.
Billy Shannon and the HELP Organization purchased the property in 2021 at 758 Lemon Ave. in Washington Heights, that would become the event park, with a focus to beautify and develop it for community events.
The event park is named in the memory of Shannon’s mother.
During the dedication, Tom Crutchfield, who was a mentor for Billy Shannon, said Shannon follows God’s will, not his, and follows what is in his heart and soul for helping young people.
Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chairman David Leidel said as a member of the Sebring CRA, he can see the pride the citizens have in their community and the work that they are doing and the vision they have to continue on.
It is a beautiful park and they did a wonderful job and the CRA is looking forward to working with the community, he said.
Mayor John Shoop said it is exciting to have this come to fruition.
Shoop said he first meet Billy Shannon many years ago and about two years ago he heard about Shannon’s vision for the community and the park and the beatification.
The Shannons are givers and they give to community and don’t ask for anything. That comes from the heart and comes from the soul in what they have done here today and in the past, he said
The Shannons support the community and they want the best for everybody, Shoop said. “On behalf of the City of Sebring, I thank you Billy for your vision and thank the Shannon family for what they have done.”
Attorney James Aaron said Shannon has the gift of helping and assisting others and Shannon and the HELP organization works behind the scenes until God’s work is done.
Billy Shannon said his vision was to bring everybody together. The HELP organization is a team player in the community to assist people, families, community organizations, churches, youth outreach and collaborate with law enforcement toward one common goal in time of need.
The Lottie Shannon vision at 758 Lemon Ave. was the perfect location for our HELP organization to focus on the beautification, he said.
The Lottie Shannon Event Park and the HELP organization will also be an example for other businesses in the community to be involved in growth and development of this community, Billy Shannon said.
Faye Shannon, Robert Shannon and Danny Shannon also participated in the dedication.