LAKE WALES — Lake Wales Police responded to the area of Seminole Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Tuesday night after a resident called complaining about loud music in the Grove Manor housing complex. At around 10:20 p.m., officers arrived and observed a minivan occupied by a man they identified as Gerald Parker sitting inside playing loud music. As they approached the vehicle, they saw a large amount of marijuana sitting on the center console and inside an open black bag that was laying on the passenger seat.
Parker quickly got out, walked to the front of the van and appeared extremely nervous. He continuously reached toward and inside his pockets, so officers patted him down for weapons. When officers attempted to detain Parker, he began struggling and resisting the officers by pushing Lake Wales K9 Officer Emmanuel Viera and pulling away from Officer Jerry McDowell. The struggle continued and officers eventually attempted to use a Taser as well as K9 Hunter to gain control of Parker.