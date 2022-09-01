BARTOW — Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Meadow Green Drive in unincorporated Davenport to a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a witness performing CPR on the victim in the front yard of a residence. Polk Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased.

