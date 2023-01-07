Police Pursuit Deaths Louisiana

In this image provided by Janae Montgomery, Caroline Gill, left, and Maggie Dunn are shown in their cheerleading uniforms at Brusly High School in Brusly, Louisiana. Gill and Dunn were killed Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in a car crash.

 JANAE MONTGOMERY via AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was a tragically high price to pay for catching a suspected car thief: two innocent teenagers dead and a police officer jailed, facing serious charges for a car crash that resulted from the pursuit.

Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, who were cheerleaders for their high school in the southern Louisiana town of Brusly, died in the collision Saturday. They’re the latest fatalities among hundreds every year attributed to accidents involving police pursuits.

