Louisville Shooting

Louisville metro Police stand outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10.

 TIMOTHY D. EASLEY/AP PHOTO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his Louisville workplace Monday morning, killing four people — including a close friend of the governor — while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.

“Let’s be clear about what this was,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “This was an evil act of targeted violence.”

