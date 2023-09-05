Everything that grows in the Ridge Area Arc Teaching Garden is grown with love. Dirty hands, tiny seedlings, a watering hose and faces aglow with big smiles; this truly is a special place.

On Monday morning, Sept. 11, members, family and friends of the Teaching Garden Club will be planting vegetables in their garden. There are four teams excited to make their garden grow and include the carrots, corn, green beans and onions.

