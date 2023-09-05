Everything that grows in the Ridge Area Arc Teaching Garden is grown with love. Dirty hands, tiny seedlings, a watering hose and faces aglow with big smiles; this truly is a special place.
On Monday morning, Sept. 11, members, family and friends of the Teaching Garden Club will be planting vegetables in their garden. There are four teams excited to make their garden grow and include the carrots, corn, green beans and onions.
Ridge Area Arc was one of the much-deserved nonprofits to be awarded the STEM Action Grant from the National Society for Science organization.
According to their website, “The STEM Action Grant program aims to bolster and support community-driven nonprofit organizations that are working to enhance the public’s understanding of science and to increase participation of underrepresented populations in STEM fields.” More than $838,000 has been awarded to over 133 organizations since 2016.
“Introducing science to our folks in a way that is interesting and relevant to their everyday lives is really what this program is all about,” said Kathleen Border, CEO of Arc. “The concept of STEM for a Lifetime parallels with our mission of life time learning.”
Border said that many of their people don’t quite understand the importance of fresh vegetables and good nutrition.
“They only know about broccoli and corn being something they buy in the store. We want them to be able to put the seeds in the ground. This will make them more apt to eat what they grow. We stress healthy eating and low sodium diets. If they understand these vegetables are what they planted, they will take ownership.”
Mary Jane Ward, or M.J., is the staff sponsor of the garden. She has ignited their interest and excitement in growing and cooking organically.
“M.J. has made a deal with our folks that if you grow it, you will learn how to cook it, and then will have to try it and eat it.”
All of the food grown there is used in cooking classes in the Adult Day Training program and in the group homes.
“Our gardeners picked some okra a while back,” Ward said. “They learned how to fry it up. We had a big platter of it at snack time.”
Border said that the partnership with the society has given them the funding to teach soil science, plant growth and identification, growing vegetables and nutrition and so much more.
Everyone is welcome to attend this event, which will start at 9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11. Border said there will be popups for shade, along with cold water and watermelon.
They are always looking for volunteers and any gardeners or interested parties may call Border at 863-452-1295.