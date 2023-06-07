What does it mean to be diagnosed with low vision? Eye care professionals define low vision as a disabling visual impairment that cannot be corrected by ordinary eyeglasses, contact lenses, medications, or surgical procedures.

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Community Health Survey, between 2.9 and 3.5% of Highlands County residents suffer from some form of low vision. Older people are most at risk.

