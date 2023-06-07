What does it mean to be diagnosed with low vision? Eye care professionals define low vision as a disabling visual impairment that cannot be corrected by ordinary eyeglasses, contact lenses, medications, or surgical procedures.
According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Community Health Survey, between 2.9 and 3.5% of Highlands County residents suffer from some form of low vision. Older people are most at risk.
Low vision can result from a variety of eye diseases, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataracts. It also can be the result of a genetic or congenital condition, an illness, like a stroke, or an accident, which causes irreparable eye damage.
Depending on the cause, eye diseases can lead to blind spots in one’s central vision, restricted peripheral vision, night blindness (not being able to see in low light), or blurred or hazy vision, which makes contrast, depth, and distances difficult to judge.
Being diagnosed with low vision can be devastating for a patient who can no longer see well enough to read, drive, or perform basic functions of daily living.
Fortunately, over the years, technology has enabled many advances in the field of vision rehabilitation. Gradually more eye doctors are also recognizing the need to educate low vision patients about available services.
Sebring resident and senior citizen David Nixon has age-related macular degeneration. Several years ago, Nixon lost the central vision in his left eye after injections to treat wet AMD failed to stop the progression of the disease. Nixon still has peripheral vision in his left eye, which he uses. He also still retains some vision in his right eye in which he has the more slowly progressing dry form of macular degeneration.
So that he could get maximum use of his remaining eyesight, Nixon’s ophthalmologist and retina specialist, Dr. Jin Moon at the Center for Retina and Macular Disease, referred Nixon to his colleague Dr. Sonya Braudway.
Braudway is an optometrist and one of the few low vision specialists in Central Florida. She divides her time between the Sebring, Lakeland, and The Villages offices of the Center for Retina and Macular Disease.
The first thing Braudway does when she has a new patient is to conduct a low vision exam. “I review the patient’s medical history and ask the patient questions to find out how their vision loss has affected their daily activities. Then I develop a plan to maximize the patient’s remaining vision and help the patient regain independence,” Braudway said.
There are many optical devices that can help a person who has low vision. They include traditional magnifiers, high powered magnifying reading glasses for close up activities, like reading and writing, and telescopic spectacle-mounted glasses for distance activities like TV viewing or reading signs that are some distance away.
There are also electronic magnification systems, known as video magnifiers.
These come in both desktop and portable sizes.
A video desktop magnifier consists of a camera mounted on a frame or arm, a movable tray underneath the camera, and a high definition monitor. Once one places an item like a newspaper or a photo on the tray, the magnified image is displayed on the monitor.
Video magnifiers provide enhanced contrast and improved brightness, and a wider field of view than other magnifiers and devices.
Desktop video magnifiers often have optical character recognition (OCR) and a text-to-speech function, which reads the text aloud.
Some desktop cameras can be rotated 360 degrees and can allow the user to view items at a distance. Or one can turn the camera on oneself and use the monitor as a mirror to apply makeup or do other personal grooming tasks.
Electronic magnifiers can be used to read items like prescription labels, bills, bank statements, newspapers, magazines or books. They also can be used for non-reading tasks, like doing crossword puzzles, needlework, crafts, or even threading a needle.
Braudway’s team includes Certified Low Vision Therapist Sharon Yee-Salinas, who trains patients in the use of their prescribed low vision devices.
Proper training and practice are essential if patients are to be successful with using low vision equipment, according to Braudway.
Yee-Salinas also helps patients who have questions about their smartphones, tablets, and iPads. As the American Academy of Ophthalmology points out, developers of smartphones and computers have expanded the accessibility features of their equipment and added numerous new applications to assist the visually impaired. That said, it still takes time, patience and dexterity for visually impaired people to master these devices.
Braudway sometimes refers patients to Bob Schrepfer, owner of The Magnification Company. She and Schrepfer have worked closely with patients over many years.
The Magnification Company has hundreds of the latest magnification and text-to-speech products and will conduct in-home demonstrations at no charge. If the customer purchases a product, Schrepfer will install it and train the user.
A few years ago, Nixon purchased a Mezzo video desktop magnifier for close up viewing and Acesight VR Wearable Electronic Glasses for TV and other distant viewing. “I’ve been very satisfied with Dr. Braudway’s recommendations and the products and service provided by The Magnification Company,” Nixon said.
Medicare and most insurance companies cover a low vision examination and training. They do not cover the cost of equipment. Video magnification equipment can cost substantially more than other magnification devices.
The Magnification Company offers financing with no interest and several financing options. Customers also can rent equipment, and the company offers pre-owned video magnifiers at discounted prices that come with a warranty.
Braudway often makes referrals to occupational therapist Yolanda Cate who helps low vision patients make adjustments inside their homes. Braudway also refers patients to the Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center in Bradenton for their classes and orientation and mobility training.
Braudway can be reached at 863-385-4220.