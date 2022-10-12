TALLAHASSEE — Production cuts by OPEC and its allies last week have increased prices and eaten into savings Florida motorists initially saw from the state’s October gas-tax “holiday.”

After the holiday started Oct. 1, most gas stations in Florida posted prices reflecting the month-long suspension of the state’s 25.3-cents-a-gallon gas tax, a break approved this year by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis in a broader tax package.

