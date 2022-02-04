LAKE PLACID — The 56th annual Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Country Fair is slated for this weekend. The event will kick off with the national anthem being sung by Marti Capodiferro at 9 a.m. Saturday at the gazebo in DeVane Park. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
This may be the 56th year for the fair but it is the first year the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce has taken on the fair’s organization. The first first 55 years, the Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Country Fair Association was entrusted to the care of the fair but it was turned over to the chamber of commerce in November. The fair is the longest running event in the tiny town’s history.
“We have so much fun during the Caladium Festival that we are thrilled to be organizing the 56th annual Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Country Fair,” said Executive Director Jennifer Bush. “We look forward to many more to come.”
The weekend is dedicated to family-friendly fun with fantastic arts and craft pieces from some 75 vendors from near and from out-of-state. There is ample free parking and free admission. Entertainment will be held throughout the weekend from the gazebo.
There will be handmade items from clothing to jewelry, and metal art to yard items. The artwork from vendors will come in all different styles such as abstract and landscapes and will be available for sale. The artists have all types of medians imaginable from watercolors to photography.
This year, there will be one major change.
“Due to time constraints and the current environment, no art competitions or exhibits will be held at the school,” Bush said. “We have plans to bring it back nest year.”
As usual, local non-profits will be cooking and serving up a wide variety of fare. The chamber will have a beer tent set up.
Toby’s famous clowns will be at the fair, so face painting, animal balloons, silliness and laughter are sure to follow. Nearby, the chamber and Mural Society at 18 N. Oak Ave. will be open from 10 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Caladium Cooperative at 132 E. Interlake Blvd. will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bush was grateful to former organizers who helped this year.
“We would like to thank the board of the Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Country Fair for reaching out to us and entrusting the chamber with this event,” Bush said. “A personal thank you to Carol and Ray Mills, Linda Carr, Patty Richards and Joann Dunn for their guidance during the transition.”