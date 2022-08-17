LAKE PLACID — On the first day of school, Aug. 10, there was a lot of fanfare going on in front of Building #500, in the South Florida State College Lake Placid Annex. That’s because there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location of the Lake Placid E-Learning Lab and LPELL Academy.
Having outgrown its previous location on Main Avenue, the school’s co-founders, Ester Gill and Joanie Tucker, are extremely thrilled that they found a new home for their educational facility. In fact, Gill, a lifelong resident of Lake Placid, reminisced that she began her teaching career in this very building in 1972.
The E-Learning Lab welcomes students in the third to 12th grades. There are programs that range from face-to-face to online studies. Instead of going to traditional schools or being home-schooled, students at the learning lab are exposed to various techniques to keep them on par with their grade level. In fact, the children also dive into Spanish, music, art, physical education and agriculture. Gifted programs are available as well.
Staff members at the LP E-Learning lab come from a wide range of backgrounds and specialties that they share with their students. The new classrooms are equipped with nice computers, plus teachers can hold instructional face to face classes.
Tucker, who serves as the school principal, is excited that the school can offer scholarships to the high school students. The gifted students can participate with SFSC in its dual enrollment program. She is proud too that the school has a ‘Code of Conduct’ in place. Students are also required to perform community service hours.
Once a month the school goes on a “Fabulous Field Trip Friday”. A visit to the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton on Aug. 26 is already planned. Afterwards the students will participate in a beach beautification project. Another trip is in the works for Sept. 23 to attend Cracker Country at the Tampa Fairgrounds. That one shows the kids what their life would have been like growing up in a farming and ranching community a 100 years ago.
The school’s new location now allows for a playground area and an agricultural garden. Tractor Supply of Sebring has been donating products for this growing experience.
For more information, call 863 464-0559. The school is behind Walgreens in Lake Placid at 500 E. Interlake Blvd. You can get more information at lakeplacide-learninglab.com.