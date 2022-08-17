LAKE PLACID — On the first day of school, Aug. 10, there was a lot of fanfare going on in front of Building #500, in the South Florida State College Lake Placid Annex. That’s because there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location of the Lake Placid E-Learning Lab and LPELL Academy.

Having outgrown its previous location on Main Avenue, the school’s co-founders, Ester Gill and Joanie Tucker, are extremely thrilled that they found a new home for their educational facility. In fact, Gill, a lifelong resident of Lake Placid, reminisced that she began her teaching career in this very building in 1972.

