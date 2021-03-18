LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid E-Learning Lab student will be competing at the state level in the Math Counts competition.
Lake Placid E-Learning Lab Director Joanie Tucker said eighth-grader Jessica Shin took first-place in Highlands County and second-place in the regional (Treasure Coast Invitational) competitions and will be competing next at the state level on March 25. A good showing at the state level would have Shin proceeding to the nationals in May in Washington D.C.
All the competitions are online until the national competition.
Jessica has been with the E-Learning Lab since it started two years ago, Tucker noted.
Jessica, 13, said her mother is a math teacher and has a master's degree in mathematics, so she provides a lot of help in her studies.
"The online tests are pretty simple," she said.
Jessica is taking algebra I now, which is a high school level course and also studying geometry.
While she excels in math, science is her favorite subject, Jessica said. She is currently studying astronomy.
In her spare time she likes to read or watch television with her family
Tucker said, Dennis Griffin, the former headmaster of Lake Placid Christian, encourages students in their math studies and efforts in the math competition. A lot of those students have become engineers. Math Counts creates an environment for kids to succeed.
"We are just proud as punch; she is really a gifted young lady," Tucker said.
The Math Counts Foundation is non-profit organization that reaches students in grades 6-8 in all US states and territories with three extracurricular math programs. More than a quarter million students participate in Math Counts programs or use its resources each year.
Prior to the national competition, the math competition has two rounds:
• Sprint Round: focuses on speed and accuracy. Students have 40 minutes to complete 30 math problems without a calculator.
• Target Round: focuses on problem-solving and mathematical reasoning. Students receive four pairs of problems and have six minutes to complete each pair, assuming the use of a calculator.