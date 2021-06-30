SEBRING — The metal covered PE structure at Lake Placid Elementary School will be relocated to a different area on the campus to make way for the planned expansion the school’s cafeteria.
The School Board of Highlands County recently approved a bid of $53,376 for the project from Montz Builders, of Lake Placid. Six other firms were informed about the project, but Montz Builders was the only company to submit a bid.
The district’s request for proposals stated all the work is expected to be conducted over the 2021 summer break during normal business hours. The expectation would be to have the building on line no later that Aug. 10, 2021. The first day of school for students is Aug. 10.
School Board Member Donna Howerton asked about the funding for the project.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said it is is part of the project to expand the cafeteria and it will be funded by the 1/2-cent school sales tax.
When they move into next year for the expansion project, the ESSER funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund), he said.
Averyt said Monday the RFP (request for proposal) for the cafeteria expansion has not gone out yet with the relocation of the covered PE structure being the first phase of the project.
The cafeteria expansion construction will likely be done during the school year because it can be fenced off so it can be done without interfering that much with the students, he said. So the project would probably get underway sometime in the fall.
In May, the School Board approved nearly $20 million in capital projects for 2021-22 including $1.75 million for the expansion of the Lake Placid Elementary cafeteria.
Averyt noted that Lake Placid Elementary has one of the smallest cafeterias and they have always had issues with crowding.
“Basically, we are trying to separate the kids,” he said. “We have done other cafeteria projects.
“We did one at Woodlawn and we did one at Avon Elementary, but Lake Placid Elementary has never been done and it is the largest elementary school. It has been on their project list for 10 to 15 years so the board wants to move forward and fund it.”