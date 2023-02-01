LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is offering to pay the registration for kids in the third to eighth grades to attend the Wekiva Youth Camp this summer.
Located inside the Wekiwa Springs State Park in Apopka (just above Orlando), there is a summer youth camp that has been there for over 47 years. Each year the sleep-away camp creates lasting good memories for any children who are willing to leave their phones and tablets at home. Each one-week session runs from Sunday to Saturday.
The boys and girls are kept busy with all sorts of programs and activities. Here are just some of them: sports, swimming, skits, arts and crafts, nature stuff, games, songs, photography, campfires and S’mores, evening programs and more. A special treat are the night and daytime rides in search of deer, wild turkeys, eagles, waterfowl and more. It’s really a fun and happy place.
There’s even time to swim in the cool springs in the park. Every event is carefully supervised by camp directors, counselors and volunteers. A nurse is also on duty for first aid and to dispense any prescription medications a child takes.
Years ago, the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs co-op’d with the state park and built the cabins, swimming pool, dining hall, nature hut, and arts and crafts buildings. The camp is fully accredited as well. There are girls-only weeks, boys-only weeks, and one coed week.
There are currently openings for boys or girls on certain dates this coming summer. Throughout the year, the Lake Placid Garden Club raises money for college scholarships and for camperships to the Wekiva Youth Camp. So, this is a great opportunity for the kids.
There is also a shortened ‘Critter Camp’ for first and second graders. It’s full for this summer, but perhaps your youngster can get a spot for summer 2024.
If you want your child or grandchild to have a wonderful camp experience and create lasting friendships, just call Jerry Meisenheimer at 863-441-2844 for more details. Space is limited. You can also go to the website Wekiva Youth Camp, www.wekivayouthcamp.org , to check it out.