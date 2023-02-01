Youth Camp
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is offering to pay the registration for kids in the third to eighth grades to attend the Wekiva Youth Camp this summer.

Located inside the Wekiwa Springs State Park in Apopka (just above Orlando), there is a summer youth camp that has been there for over 47 years. Each year the sleep-away camp creates lasting good memories for any children who are willing to leave their phones and tablets at home. Each one-week session runs from Sunday to Saturday.

