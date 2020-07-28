LAKE PLACID — The graduation ceremony of Lake Placid High School’s class of 2020 was anything but traditional. After missing several weeks of traditional schooling, having athletic events canceled, going through quarantine and not knowing if they would even have a graduation at all, the Lake Placid Green Dragons finally came together one last time as One Dragon for a graduation to remember.
As most classes enter to the “Pomp and Circumstance” graduation march, the Lake Placid Green Dragons cut the march short and entered Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium to “Jump Around” by House of Pain. Instead of walking in a single filed line to their seats, the graduates came out of a gigantic Green Dragon football helmet celebrating, waving and dancing. The graduates scattered to find their assigned seat, that was one of seven seats assigned to the graduate with family in the additional six seats (socially distanced of course).
All of this seemed completely natural and fitting because the graduating class has had anything but a normal senior year. The Green Dragons started the year by losing a beloved teacher, Naisha Henderson, and then had their last few weeks of school ripped away due to the pandemic. The Green Dragons showed perseverance and were determined to walk across the stage to get their diplomas.
“This was fantastic and so exciting,” Lake Placid Principal Kevin Tunning said. “We had 180 graduates with a 161 here tonight. This just shows that our kids wanted this, our community wanted it and their families came. They worked so hard and we wanted to provide them with what they always get.”
A few members of the graduating class were missed.
“We had two students who left for the military, a handful that are out of the country and there are always a few that don’t want to walk but we really did have a great turnout,” explained Tunning.
Several awards and scholarships were handed out during the graduation ceremony.
The “Gwen Sanders-Hill” Scholastic Achievement Award was presented to Angel Guevara Garcia for achieved educational success by graduating with an AA degree from South Florida State College and his high school simultaneously.
The Bailey Medal was given to Esteban Barajas and Vanessa Aguilar who were most considerate of others.
The School Board Citizenship Medal recipients were chosen by the teachers in a secret ballot. The award is given to a boy and a girl from each school who meets the qualities of loyalty, honesty, cooperation, responsibility, service and leadership. The Lake Placid recipients were Izayiah Patterson and Claire Phypers.
Will Taylor, who gave the invocation, was ecstatic to finally be able to graduate.
“It really means a lot to graduate because no one thought we would be able to,” Taylor said. “A lot of my friends from other states, other schools or other cities graduated early or did the drive-thru thing and I knew that was not me. This really meant a lot to me because we got to end on the football field where my high school career started and thrived throughout high school.”
Taylor would not let the pandemic slow him down and has big plans for the future.
“This pandemic affected me a lot because I haven’t been able to go to college and had to postpone it,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of football workouts and doing a lot of stuff online. It has really been a nuisance. My plans for the future are to go to Warner University to play football and get my free education.”
For Jazsmin Ganaban, 2020 has been a rough road as she endured surgery, the pandemic and her senior year being cut short but she is on the road to recovery and was thankful to graduate with her friends.
“It has been a blur and I didn’t expect to graduate during the pandemic but it means a lot for everyone and it shows just how strong this entire group is,” said Ganaban. “Personally, I had a very major lung surgery right before we went into quarantine and I am very high risk. I had a lower lobectomy and they took out my lower left lung, so for me it was a lot. I was terrified to go out originally and wasn’t sure if I would even come to graduation because I was so scared with everything spiking. I am really glad that I came.”
Ganaban is excited to see what the future holds and dreams of opening her own business.
“In August I leave for Ohio where I will be majoring in Art and minoring in business and digital design, I double minored because I plan to open my own business where I will focus on selling my own products and work. I will attend the University of Findley.”
Tunning said he will never forget the Class of 2020.
“This class is awesome and I have a personal reason to be close to this class because my daughter is in it but it is just a unique class,” Tunning said. “This has been a tough year and began on unique circumstances with a teacher passing and then with the last nine weeks. These kids just persevered and have done a fantastic job.”
Lake Placid’s graduation ceremony ended in a bang with fireworks exploding as graduates and families celebrated.