LAKE PLACID — The fall season just got a little more exciting at Lake Placid Hardware and for customers Fran Rolston and Donna Burnside.

Rolston and Burnside were chosen as winners of the Lake Placid Hardware $500 Shopping Giveaways. Both were selected at random from an entry box that was set up in the store from September through November. Customers were encouraged to fill out an entry each time they came to the store. There were over 720 entries.

