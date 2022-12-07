LAKE PLACID — The fall season just got a little more exciting at Lake Placid Hardware and for customers Fran Rolston and Donna Burnside.
Rolston and Burnside were chosen as winners of the Lake Placid Hardware $500 Shopping Giveaways. Both were selected at random from an entry box that was set up in the store from September through November. Customers were encouraged to fill out an entry each time they came to the store. There were over 720 entries.
The shopping giveaway happens twice a year as part of the Do It Best Corp.’s customer appreciation program. Lake Placid Hardware is a Do It Best member. The store offers a large variety of home improvement items like lumber, tools, paint, plumbing, electrical and much more.
Store manager Robert Tillis presented oversized $500 checks to both Rolston and Burnside. The checks represented an in-store shopping spree for qualifying merchandise, just in time for the holidays.
Rolston said she entered the contest eight or nine times, but she finds herself in the store about once a week. She calls herself a ‘Do It Lady’. If she needs advice, she asks Tillis or his staff for help. She praised them for being knowledgeable, patient and very helpful.
Being a member of the Lake Placid Garden Club, she finds herself often in the store looking for garden stuff. In fact, one of the first things she’s going to get with her winnings is a garden cart. She’s been coming to the store for around 26 years, and is a retired art and special education teacher.
Meanwhile, Burnside is new to Lake Placid, having lived in the Placid Lakes subdivision for only six months. She left the cold of Traverse City, Michigan, where she was a manager at Chili’s for many years and a purchasing agent. She chose Lake Placid so she could be closer to her sister.
Burnside’s first free items included a new kitchen faucet, lawn chairs, plus stucco paint for her sister’s lanai. She too said the employees in the store are ‘awesome’. Like Rolston, she is registered in the Do It Best Rewards program and gets special deals.
Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Do It Best Corp. is the only U.S.-based, member-owned hardware, lumber, and building materials cooperative with thousands of locations across the United States and in 50 other countries.
Locally, Lake Placid Hardware can be found at 190 Plaza Ave, behind Dunkin’ Donut. The hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their phone number is 863-465-1999. Another sweepstakes is planned for the spring.