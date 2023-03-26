Editor’s note: Seven young ladies from across Highlands County were nominated for the Champion for Children Youth Award presented in February. While only one could receive the title, all of the finalists were outstanding in their own way. In the coming days, the Highlands News-Sun will feature each of the finalists and the winner. This is the fifth in the series.

Isabela Potter, a senior at Lake Placid High School, helps many students as a tutor in a variety of grade levels and subjects and she also is working on a research project related to Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

