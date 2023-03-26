Editor’s note: Seven young ladies from across Highlands County were nominated for the Champion for Children Youth Award presented in February. While only one could receive the title, all of the finalists were outstanding in their own way. In the coming days, the Highlands News-Sun will feature each of the finalists and the winner. This is the fifth in the series.
Isabela Potter, a senior at Lake Placid High School, helps many students as a tutor in a variety of grade levels and subjects and she also is working on a research project related to Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Potter noted that she tutors students from first-grade to those taking college pre-calculus.
She recently attended a science undergraduate research conference in Miami where she presented her research.
“It was an amazing experience especially since the type of research I am doing with Alzheimer’s hasn’t been done yet,” she said. “There has been some papers leaning toward the connection but no one has actually done research about it. So far, I am the first person to do it.”
Many medical students at the college believed she was going into medical school, Potter said, but she informed them “no” she is in high school.
“They were very impressed by the level of research I was doing especially at a little state college like South Florida State College,” she said.
Potter explained, in the research she is doing with others, they are looking at neuron cells and endothelia cells, which are the cells that line blood vessels. In looking at both of those cells they are trying to see the connection between them by using chemical messengers.
“What I am hoping to do with my research is not only contribute to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s, but also helping to predict if someone has Alzheimer’s or not. Because if there is a connection between the vasculature and your brain and if someone is diagnosed with a cardiovascular disease, with our research we would be able to predict what is the likelihood of them developing Alzheimer’s within the next 10 years or so,” Potter explained.
With the current technology, the best way to help prevent Alzheimer’s is finding it as soon as possible, so she is hoping her research will also help with that.
Potter plans to complete her studies for an associate in arts (AA) degree at South Florida State College, where she said she has made good connections with the professors including those in the science department.
“I am also hoping that continuing with my AA with this undergraduate research I will soon be able to publish a paper about it,” she said. “It has always been a goal and dream for me to publish a science research paper. I am starting to get very close to that dream.”
After completing her AA degree, she will be pursuing a degree in bioengineering and likely continuing her studies at Florida Atlantic University or the University of Florida due to their good bioengineering departments.
Potter noted she may go to an out-of-state university if she gets a really good scholarship.
As part of her Champion for Children Youth Award nomination, South Florida State College Dean, Arts and Sciences James Hawker said Potter is an outstanding student based on his observations in his meetings with her and working with her on the molecular biology science research project.
She is very enthusiastic about science, very driven to do well and succeed, organized and dedicated, he said. She will do well in whatever field she chooses to study.
Lake Placid Middle School eighth-grade science teacher Brandi Kirby said Potter is an extraordinary student, as well as tutor/student teacher. She connects with other young adults in a sincere and genuine way that allows them to successfully learn and understand concepts that they have struggled with in class.
She is a role model for her cohorts, as well as the middle school students she interacts with in my class, Kirby said.