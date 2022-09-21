LAKE PLACID — During the month of September, The Lake Placid Historical Society is holding a Saturday morning market in front of the Railroad Museum in downtown Lake Placid. Now, the organization has received word that the Sugar Express Steam Engine #148, also called the Lake Placid Limited, is coming to town on Oct. 1 and again on Oct. 2.

With that in mind, the market is going to be extended to Saturday, Oct. 1. That means there will be all sorts of vendors again around the museum/depot on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

