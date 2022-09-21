LAKE PLACID — During the month of September, The Lake Placid Historical Society is holding a Saturday morning market in front of the Railroad Museum in downtown Lake Placid. Now, the organization has received word that the Sugar Express Steam Engine #148, also called the Lake Placid Limited, is coming to town on Oct. 1 and again on Oct. 2.
With that in mind, the market is going to be extended to Saturday, Oct. 1. That means there will be all sorts of vendors again around the museum/depot on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
There is no fee for vendors to display their goods. The items being sold can range from arts and crafts, sewing, plants, woodcraft, jewelry, produce, and more. Even food trucks and other food goodies are welcome. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Just call 863-465-1775 for more information. The email address is info@lakeplacidhistoricalsociety.org.
The museum will be open for visitors to check out the history of Lake Placid. It’s at 19 West Park Street, in historic Lake Placid. The depot station was built in 1927 and served passengers until the mid-1950. Freight trains still use the tracks daily.