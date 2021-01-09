LAKE PLACID — Jabier Salgado-Najera, 22, of Lake Placid, was arrested Thursday for battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he pointed an assault rifle at the victim and threatened to kill them.
During a car ride Salgado-Najera entered into a verbal argument with the victim and struck the victim in the face and body multiple times with his closed fist. After arriving at his residence, Salgado-Najera continued yelling at the victim and kicked the victim multiple times. Salgado-Najera then retrieved an AR-15 rifle from his closet and pointed it at the victim telling them that he was going to kill the victim and that he was not afraid to do so. He also told the victim that the victim’s body would not be found, according to reports.
When Salgado-Najera stepped out of the room, the victim was able to text a family member for help. When the family member arrived, Salgado-Najera hid the rifle under his bed and left the residence, reports said.
According to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, Salgado-Najera has a prior battery conviction from December 2019. In that case, Salgado-Najera was charged with battery with assault or battery, which carried a maximum sentence of life in prison. The charges were plead down to simple battery resulting in 60 days in the county jail and a $1,570 fine.
Salgado-Najera was charged with felony battery, second or subsequent offense and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Highlands County Jail on $30,000 bond.