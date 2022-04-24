LAKE PLACID — A 56-year-old Lake Placid man died in a two-vehicle accident Friday night at U.S. 27 and Lake Francis Road.
A 71-year-old Lake Placid man and a 64-year-old woman from Alpharetta, Ga., who were in the other vehicle, both incurred serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The accident occurred at 10:30 p.m.
The 56-year-old man was the driver and sole occupant of a pickup truck that was traveling west across the paved median at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Lake Francis Road while the 71-year-old man was driving a sport utility vehicle, with his passenger, south on U.S. 27, approaching Lake Francis Road, the report shows.
The pickup truck violated the right of way of the sport utility vehicle by entering the path of the SUV, the report states.
The front of the SUV collided with the right side of the pickup, which overturned and came to rest on the shoulder.
The SUV came to rest on southbound U.S. 27.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased on scene, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation.