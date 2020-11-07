LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid man and his mother were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop led to an altercation with law enforcement and the involvement of a K-9 deputy.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop just before midnight Monday night on a dark colored Ford pickup truck that failed to use its turn signal during a turn. The driver, Dunnovan Michael Stanton, 23, of Lake Placid, refused to stop. Stanton eventually came to a stop at what turned out to be his own residence, according to reports.
Stanton then exited the vehicle and walked away, ignoring multiple commands to stop by deputies. Deputies deployed a taser on Stanton but Stanton only moved at a faster pace towards a side door. As Stanton attempted to enter the residence, deputies had to physically grab Stanton’s body to attempt to apprehend him, reports said.
Deputies and Stanton continued to grapple with each other, ending up inside a laundry room. During the struggle, Stanton’s mother, Constance Urweider Stanton, 55, of Lake Placid, followed deputies into the laundry room and began striking the deputies as well as closing the laundry room door, closing the deputy inside with the two Stantons, according to reports.
Dunnovan ran to another residence to hide and Constance was taken into custody, reports said.
Deputies found Dunnovan at another residence where he was trying to hide, according to reports.
Dunnovan had broken in and made his way to an unoccupied room where he tried hiding under the blankets, an HCSO release said on social media. He was quickly found out by K-9 Gentry and taken into custody. When deputies found him he was wearing only his boxers. The occupants of the home knew Dunnovan but when they realized he was running from law enforcement so they called it in, reports said.
After both Stanton’s were arrested, deputies discovered that Dunnovan had two firearms out in plain sight, on the passenger seat of his car. A Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and a SKS 7.62x39mm semi-automatic rifle were attached to each other with electrical tape. The shotgun was loaded and the safety off, reports said.
Dunnovan Stanton was charged with one felony count of battery on an officer, one felony count of resisting arrest with violence, one misdemeanor count of carrying a prohibited weapon openly, one felony count of driving while license is suspended, one felony count of fleeing or eluding police and one felony count of burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Constance Stanton was charged with one felony count of battery on an officer and one felony count of resisting an officer with violence.