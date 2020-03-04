LAKE PLACID — A negligence lawsuit against the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Lake Placid is scheduled for a mediation session in June.
The incident noted in the lawsuit occurred on July 31, 2016 during the Caladium Festival.
The complaint, filed May 2019 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Highlands County, states that while attending the Caladium Festival, Highlands County resident Jackie I. Slaymaker tripped and fell on a “severely uneven” sidewalk at 172 E. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid.
The complaint states that the defendant, Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, Inc., knew or should have known of the dangerous and hazardous conditions of the area/premises where The Caladium Festival event was being held and should have implemented cones and signs alerting patrons and invitees of the hazardous and dangerous condition of the premises.
The negligence of the defendant caused Slaymaker to incur “severe and permanent physical injuries, mental anguish, pain and suffering, medical expenses and loss of enjoyment of life,” according to the complaint.
Slaymaker is being represented by attorney Melodie J. Lopez of Lopez & Humphries, P.A., Lakeland.
The Town of Lake Placid and the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce are being represented by attorneys from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., Fort Myers.
The defense’s answer to the complaint filed in June 2019 states the sole damages alleged by the Plaintiff was due to the carelessness and negligence of the plaintiff or contributed to the cause of the accident.
According to a Notice of Mediation filed Feb. 28, the parties have agreed to mediation in the matter on June 10 at the Highlands County Courthouse with David Carlton serving as mediator.