LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid residents could begin paying $20 more a year for trash pickup if the Town Council OKs higher residential and commercial garbage rates in August.
Residents now pay $200 a year but will be charged $220 once the rates are approved. Additional pickups, which are obtained by calling the Town Hall, could increase from $150 to $165 per truck load. The town also plans to reduce the size of the bags they’ll collect from 32-gallon bags to 13-gallon bags. Residents are allowed up to eight bags per pickup.
“We’ve talked about raising rates for years,” Councilwoman Debra Worley told the Highlands News-Sun. “We don’t make a profit, but we have to meet expenses.”
In a town of 2,500 residents, trash pickup is not a big operation, but the town’s one garbage truck, which Worley calls a “rust bucket” must be maintained.
“When the truck breaks down, we have to have money for repairs,” she said.
Businesses that rely on the town for trash pickup also face rate increases. The rates are based on container size and number of days per week the business needs trash pickup. For instance, for two bag pickups, twice a week the rate could rise from $27 to $35 per month. The cost of 1 cubic yard, picked up once a week, could rise from $67.20 to $80.64 a month. Seven-day pickups of that same container would cost $276.02 a month.
At the top of the commercial garbage scale: seven days of pickup for 8 cubic yards of trash could cost $1,549.04 a month if the rates are approved.
Residents will receive a letter about the proposed changes soon, followed by a public hearing and first reading July 21. The second reading is scheduled for Aug. 9.