LAKE PLACID — Attorneys representing the Town of Lake Placid have filled a motion to dismiss two lawsuits against the town related to an alleged sewer system design flaw.
The lawsuits both seek damages in excess of $100,000 claiming a sewer system “design flaw” caused extensive damage to their homes when a power outage due to Hurricane Irma struck leading to a backup of raw sewage.
Both homes are on Trafalgar Way, Lake Placid, according to the lawsuit.
The homeowners are being represented by attorney Larry Moskowitz of Fort Lauderdale.
According to the complaint filed in October in the 10th Judicial Circuit, the Town of Lake Placid, through its building department, did not conduct a final inspection and approval of the construction and installation of sewer lift station that was built above the elevation of the sewer lines of the other homes in the immediate vicinity, which is a “design flaw.”
The Town of Lake Placid is being represented by William Boltrek and Brenda Sitar of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., Fort Myers.
The defendant’s motion to dismiss, which was filed Monday, states the plaintiff’s complaint fails to state a cause of action upon which relief may be granted because the town did not owe any such duty and the inspection of the sewage system and lift station is a discretionary, “planning level function,” which is not a cause of action against the town under the sovereign immunity doctrine.
A certified letter mailed Nov. 15 by Moskowitz to the Town of Lake Placid states, “We have concluded, as a result of our investigation and the public statements from the officials and representatives of the Town of Lake Placid, the town was negligent on an operational basis.”