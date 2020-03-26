This story sponsored by Joe’s Lawn and Tree Service, 863-441-4454.
LAKE PLACID — Over the last 12 months the Lake Placid Athletic Association (LPAA) has been hard at work to raise money for Lake Placid Middle and High Schools. With the help and support of local businesses and community the LPAA has raised an incredible $26,256 with $18,956 going to the high school and $7,300 going to the middle school athletics.
The LPAA has three fundraisers throughout the year.
“We have three fundraisers a year and one of the things we do is run the concession stand for the high school football games,” said Laura Teal, president of the LPAA. “We buy food to sell and all the money goes back into the athletic association and we donate it. We have an annual dinner that is held in January. It is a prime rib dinner and dance for $50 per person with a raffle and silent auction. The items are donated from business and individuals in the community.”
A huge part of the LPAA’s success is because of community support.
“We really want to give credit to the people that support us which are the business that donate and the individuals,” Teal said. “We just had a golf tournament to raise money. We raise money several different ways at the tournament. The first way we raise money is with the teams, each player pays $100 to play and a portion covers the golf, a lunch and to cover cost. We also have hole sponsors ranging from $50 to $100 to be a hole sponsor. We also have corporate sponsors such as Bill Jarrett who has been a sponsor for several years. We have other corporations in the community who have supported us for years. The other way we make money is raffle tickets and mulligan tickets. We do give out money to the top finishers and this year they donated the money back to us.”
The LPAA has had great success with its three events for several years.
“We have had these three events for several years,” Teal added. “We would always like to have more teams at the golf tournament and to have more people attend our dinner but it is up to the board members and the coaches to help us sell tickets, get more teams or get prizes.”
Teams at Lake Placid High and Middle Schools have benefited greatly from the LPAA’s donations. The LPAA does not just hand the money over, they make sure it is being put to good use.
“Whoever is requesting a donation has to fill out a form,” Teal said. “The form asks what is the money for? We also ask how much money they have in their account, what other fundraising are they doing, how many athletes are on the team? What we primarily donate for is equipment, uniforms and occasionally we will donate for a training camp. What we try to do is look at the amount we are donating, how many of the athletes will it benefit and what is the long-term benefit? Like when we donate to football, most of the time it is to recondition helmets which is very expensive or uniforms which obviously they are going to use for four or five years hopefully. What we do not donate for is transportation, lodging or food. Say a team wants to have a banquet, we do not donate money to something like that. We try to get the most benefit out of the money we donate and we want to benefit the greatest number of athletes we can.”
The LPAA could not do what they do without the support of the community and businesses.
“We want to thank all the people and businesses that support us,” Teal said. “We could not do it without them.”